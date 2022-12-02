Thomas (rib) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Thomas has been listed with the rib injury for almost a month now and also dealt with an illness last week. He's caught only eight of 16 targets for 84 yards in five games since returning from a three-game absence due to a calf injury, but the Commanders have stuck with him as their top receiving tight end all the same, using Thomas on more than two-thirds of snaps in four straight games.
