Thomas caught four of six targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win at New England.
It was Thomas' third straight game with at least six targets and four catches, following a one-target outing Week 6 at Atlanta. His overall averages of 4.1 catches for 38.9 yards per game at least keep him on the map as a streaming option of bye-week replacement ahead of a Week 10 contest in Seattle.
