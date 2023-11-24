Thomas caught two of four targets for 15 yards in Thursday's 45-10 loss to Dallas.

This was Thomas' second-worst fantasy performance in 11 appearances this year, following five straight games with at least four catches and 31 yards. He's now averaging 4.1 receptions for 38.5 yards and 0.27 TDs on 5.6 targets, heading into a Week 13 home game against the Dolphins.