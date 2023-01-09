Thomas caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 26-6 win over Dallas.

Thomas finishes his age-31 season with one touchdown in 14 games, having caught 39 of 61 targets for 323 yards (8.3 YPR, 5.3 YPT). He came back from last year's ACL tear for Week 1 and then returned from a calf injury after missing three games in October, mostly handling a familiar role as Washington's receiving threat at tight end. Thomas wasn't much of a threat in 2022, of course, and he's scheduled for a non-guaranteed $6.275 million base salary in 2023, the second season of his three-year extension, per OverTheCap.