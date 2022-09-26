Thomas caught two of three targets for five yards in a 24-8 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Thomas finished with season lows across the board despite playing 65 percent of the offensive snaps on an afternoon in which Carson Wentz topped 40 pass attempts for a third straight week. Thomas had 87 receiving yards and a TD over the first two games, but Week 3 illustrated the danger of starting a player who seems to be a secondary target in his team's passing game even if he's running a lot of routes. There is some chance of the tight end getting more looks as the year progresses and he's further removed from the ACL tear he suffered last season, but for now it appears as though wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson are all higher-priority options for Wentz ahead of a Week 4 trip to Dallas. Thomas is fifth on the team with an 11.0 percent target share, behind the three wideouts as well as passing-down back J.D. McKissic (15.0 percent).