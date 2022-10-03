Thomas secured five of his six targets for 19 yards during the Commanders' 25-10 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Thomas played 74 percent of the Commanders' offensive snaps Sunday and led the team in receptions, but he was held under 20 receiving yards for a second consecutive week. The 31-year-old has had fairly consistent targets early in 2022, but he's secured 13 of 20 targets for just 106 yards and a touchdown over the first four weeks of the season.