Thomas caught five passes for 65 yards on six targets against Houston on Sunday.

The Texans corners seemed to get the better of the Washington receivers, with Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson combining for just two catches for 23 yards on four targets, and Thomas stepped up accordingly as the defense left him open. It's arguably Thomas' best game of the year so far, so hopefully he can avoid injuries and keep building on his momentum as Washington takes on Atlanta in Week 12.