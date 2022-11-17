Thomas (ribs) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
After dealing with knee and calf injuries already this season, Thomas now has a rib issue, which so far has resulted in a cap on his reps in both sessions during Week 11 prep. He'll have one more opportunity to get back to full before the Commanders potentially make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Houston.
