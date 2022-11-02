Thomas (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas returned for Sunday's win over Indianapolis after missing three games with a calf injury, and while he took 56 percent of Washington's snaps on offense, the veteran tight end finished without a target. He should see a looks this weekend against the Vikings, assuming he experiences no setbacks with the calf during practice. The every-down role he held in 2020 may be a thing of the past, however.

