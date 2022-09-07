Thomas (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Coming back from last year's midseason ACL tear, Thomas was activated from the PUP list Aug. 22 and said this Monday that he hopes to play Week 1 or 2. The Commanders didn't have much else at tight end for most of the summer, but things look a bit better entering the opener against Jacksonville, with Thomas a limited participant and John Bates (calf) a full participant on the first official injury report of the year.