Thomas (calf) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
The Commanders just played Sunday, so the team held a light walk-through Monday. What Thomas -- who was inactive in Week 5 -- is able to do during Tuesday's practice should provide added context with regard to his chances of returning to action Thursday night against the Bears.
