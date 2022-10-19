Thomas (calf) is working on a side field rather than practicing Wednesday, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.
It's perhaps a sign of progress after two missed games, but Thomas' continued absence from practice leaves him uncertain for a matchup with the Packers on Sunday. The Commanders put rookie Cole Turner in a three-down role at tight end last Thursday against the Bears after No. 2 TE John Bates hurt his hamstring in pregame warmups. Injury reports over the next few days should provide clarity on Week 7 expectations for Washington's TE snaps and targets.
