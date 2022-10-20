Thomas (calf) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
For a second day in a row, Thomas was spotted on the side getting in some work, but he again went down as a DNP. He may need to log a limited session before week's end to put himself on a path to ending a two-game absence as he tends to a calf issue. Friday's injury report ultimately may paint a clearer picture for Thomas' availability (or lack thereof) for Sunday's game against the Packers. Fellow tight end John Bates (hamstring) also hasn't practiced this week, leaving Cole Turner and Armani Rogers as the only healthy options at the position on the team's active roster.
