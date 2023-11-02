Thomas (heel) was a full practice participant Thursday.
One day removed from having a cap on his reps due to a heel injury Wednesday, Thomas was able to handle all on-field work. He's thus on pace to face a Patriots defense Sunday that has conceded the 10th-most yards per targets (7.7) to opposing tight ends this season.
