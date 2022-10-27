Thomas (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
After not practicing or playing each of the past three weeks, Thomas looks like he'll have a chance at returning to action Sunday in Indianapolis now that he's practiced on consecutive days, albeit in a limited capacity. He'll almost certainly need to graduate to full activity Friday to enter the weekend without a designation, but even another limited showing could put him in good position to play against the Colts. Over Washington's first four games of the season, Thomas registered 13 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets.
