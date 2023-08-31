Thomas (calf) is working his way back into practice and could have a major role under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Cole Turner had a busy preseason filling in with the first-team offense, but Thomas is still expected to get most of those snaps/targets once the games count. It sounds like the 32-year-old is on track for Week 1 against Arizona despite missing most of training camp and all three preseason games. While probably only the fourth or fifth option in Washington's passing game when everyone is healthy, Thomas could bump up a spot in the pecking order if he's cleared to play Week 1 and WR Terry McLaurin (toe) isn't.