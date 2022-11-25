Thomas, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, is dealing with an illness in addition to a rib injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Thomas was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday. It turns out his absence was due to an illness, not a setback with the rib injury, with coach Ron Rivera saying after practice that he expects Thomas to play Sunday against the Falcons. If not, the Commanders will be left with John Bates and Cole Turner as their top tight ends ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.