Thomas finished with no catches on two targets in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Vikings, playing 72 percent of Washington's snaps on offense.

It was his second game back from a three-week absence due to a calf injury, and Thomas made it two in a row without a reception despite playing more than half the available snaps in both contests. He averaged 3.3 catches for 26.5 yards on 5.0 targets over the first four weeks of the season, so there is some hope the 31-year-old tight end starts to see more looks Week 10 at Philadelphia or Week 11 at Houston.