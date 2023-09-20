Thomas (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Thomas entered concussion protocol late in the second quarter of Sunday's 35-33 win over Denver after S Kareem Jackson was ejected for hitting him in the helmet at the end of a touchdown catch. This is the 32-year-old's first documented concussion since entering the NFL in 2014 as a QB prospect, but he's still no better than 50/50 to be ready for Sunday's matchup with Buffalo. Both John Bates and Cole Turner got more playing time once Thomas was out of Sunday's game, with Bates recording a career-high 46 receiving yards even as Turner took many of the snaps in clear passing situations.