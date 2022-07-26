Thomas (knee) is expected to land on the PUP list for the start of training camp, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Thomas had major knee surgery Dec. 17 and resumed jogging at some point in April. He didn't participate in offseason practices and won't be ready for the start of camp, with Week 1 also a major question mark given the tight end's revelation in April that he'd damaged his MCL and meniscus in addition to an ACL tear. John Bates is the favorite to start at tight end in the event Thomas isn't ready for the opener, and they could form a timeshare if/when they're both healthy.