Thomas (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game in Denver.

Thomas was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit from Broncos safety Kareem Jackson during his touchdown catch late in the second quarter. With the team ruling him out, Thomas will finish Week 2 with two catches (on three targets) for 22 yards and one touchdown. He'll now be subject to the protocol for head injuries, which will determine whether or not he'll be available next Sunday against the Bills. John Bates and Cole Turner are the next players up at TE for the Commanders.