Thomas (concussion) wasn't spotted during the open part of Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Assuming he goes down as a non-participant for a second consecutive session, Thomas seemingly doesn't have enough time to make his way through the concussion protocol and be able to suit up Sunday against the Bills. If that comes to pass, the Commanders will turn to John Bates and Cole Turner at tight end for as long as Thomas is sidelined.