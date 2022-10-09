Thomas (calf) is not in line to play Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Thomas' status will be officially confirmed upon the posting of the Commanders' inactives ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but in his anticipated absence, added tight end snaps are available for John Bates, Armani Rogers and Cole Turner.
