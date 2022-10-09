Thomas (calf) is inactive Week 5 against the Titans.
News from pregame warmups had heavily implied that Thomas was in line to sit after sustaining a calf injury during practice late in the week. Those reports were officially confirmed with the release of the inactives, leaving John Bates to fill in as the primary tight end for Washington, with special-teamer Armani Rogers on hand in a backup capacity. Thomas and the Commanders have a short week ahead, as the team will head to Soldier Field on Thursday night to take on the Bears.
