Thomas played 56 percent of offensive snaps but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 17-16 win over Indianapolis.
In his first game back from a three-week absence due to a calf injury, Thomas shared snaps with Armani Rogers (36 percent) and John Bates (33 percent), a duo that combined for three targets. Thomas could see more work Week 9 against Minnesota, considering he handled at least 62 percent of snaps and three or more targets in each of Washington's first four games this season.
