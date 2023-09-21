Thomas (concussion) officially didn't practice Thursday.

This comes as no surprise after Thomas wasn't seen during the media-access portion of the session. He'll thus have just one more chance to show that he's progressing through the concussion protocol, which he's currently in due to a helmet-to-helmet hit that he took from Broncos safety Kareem Jackson this past Sunday. If Thomas is unable to suit up Week 3 against the Bills, John Bates and Cole Turner will be the Commanders' primary tight ends this Sunday.