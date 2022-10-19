Thomas (calf) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice.
In the midst of missing two games due to a calf issue, Thomas hasn't practiced since last Monday, Oct. 10. He told John Keim of ESPN.com on Wednesday that his calf is feeling "better every day," but the tight end is unsure if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Packers. According to Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington, Thomas logged some work on a side field, though, so he may be gearing up for some drills Thursday and/or Friday. Those sessions likely will determine whether or not Thomas puts himself in a position to be active this weekend.
