Thomas (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Green Bay, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas will miss a third straight game, while backup John Bates (hamstring) is listed as questionable and could be a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Bates doesn't play, the Commanders likely will have Cole Turner as their primary tight end, though Armani Rodgers and FB Alex Armah could also take on some of the workload. Turner played 93 percent of snaps last Thursday with both Thomas and Bates out, catching two of two targets for 23 yards in a 12-7 win over Chicago.