The Commanders placed Thomas (knee) on the PUP list Tuesday.
Thomas had knee surgery Dec. 17 to address an ACL tear accompanied by MCL and meniscus damage. He resumed jogging in April and may still contribute this season, but it won't be any surprise if John Bates is the Week 1 starting tight end for Washington.
