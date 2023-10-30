Thomas brought in six of eight targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 38-31 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

The veteran tight end had been somewhat quiet since his season-best 9-77-1 line in Week 5 against the Bears, but he was an important part of a career-best passing day for Sam Howell on Sunday. Thomas also found the end zone for the third time this season and for the first time since the game against Chicago when he hauled in a seven-yard touchdown pass from Howell early in the fourth quarter. Thomas will next take aim at the Patriots' spotty pass defense in a Week 9 road matchup.