Thomas (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Thomas missed all of training camp while finishing up his rehab from ACL surgery in December, but he seems to have progressed quickly since being activated from the PUP list Aug. 22. It nonetheless seems wise to treat him as truly questionable ahead of a 1:00 ET kickoff Sunday, especially given that the managed only limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. If he does play, the 31-year-old tight end likely will share snaps with John Bates rather than handling his three-down role of years past. Thomas might be able to regain that type of role eventually, but the short-term fantasy outlook carries far more downside risk than upside.