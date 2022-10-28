Thomas (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Thomas is at least headed in the right direction after not playing or practicing the previous three weeks. This is the first time since injuring his calf that he's been listed as anything other than 'out' on the final injury report, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. With fellow tight end Cole Turner (concussion) already ruled out, the Commanders will be left with John Bates and Armani Rogers if Thomas can't play.