Thomas recorded one reception on three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Falcons.

Thomas played through an injury to his ribs and an illness, perhaps a partial explanation for his poor performance. However, he's managed multiple receptions in only two of his last five games and recorded a combined 84 yards in that span. John Bates was more involved in the Commanders' offense against the Falcons, a potentially ominous sign for Thomas moving forward.