Thomas hauled in two of his four targets for 12 yards in Monday's 32-21 win over the Eagles.

Since missing three straight games from Weeks 5 through 7, Thomas has seen his snap share gradually climb over the Commanders' subsequent three contests. After logging 56 percent of the Commanders' snaps on offense in his return to the lineup Week 8 against the Colts, Thomas bumped up to 70 percent Week 9 versus the Vikings before climbing to 73 percent Monday. Now that his calf injury is further behind him, Thomas should continue to fend off John Bates for No. 1 tight-end duties, but the role hasn't been as fruitful in 2022 for the 31-year-old as it had been the previous two seasons. Through his seven appearances this season, Thomas is averaging just 3.9 targets per game, well down from the 6.1 he averaged in 22 outings between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.