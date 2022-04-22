Thomas (knee) is progressing well in his recovery from a left ACL tear and has already resumed jogging, Ivan Lambert of USA Today reports.

Thomas said "rehab is going very well" from his Dec. 17 surgery, and noted that his recovery is already "at the jogging stage." While it's positive that the starting tight end is currently "a little" ahead of schedule in his recovery, Thomas also revealed that his surgery was more extensive than previously disclosed. "I did ACL, MCL and both of my meniscus," Thomas said of the procedure. The severity and timing of Thomas' injury makes his status for Week 1 uncertain, so second-year pro John Bates is a candidate to handle increased work during the early stretch of the 2022 campaign.