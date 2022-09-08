Thomas (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Thomas has been limited in both of the Commanders' first two official Week 1 practices, making his status for Sunday's season opener versus the Jaguars iffy for the time being. The 31-year-old is working his way back from the a serious left knee injury he sustained last December, when he needed surgery to address a torn ACL in addition to MCL and meniscus damage. The fact that Thomas returned from the PUP list Aug. 22 suggests he won't be in store for an extended absence to begin the season, though Washington could err on the side of caution and hold him out for Week 1 while he works his way back to full speed. If Thomas ends up sitting out the opener, John Bates would likely have a clear path to seeing the bulk of the snaps at tight end.