Thomas (rib) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas' rib injury has followed him for three weeks in a row, but he's been able to play through it both of the last two games, combining for six catches (on nine targets) for 72 yards while playing 69 percent of the snaps. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not the tight end enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at the Giants.
