Thomas (ribs) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate.
Last week, Thomas kicked it off with back-to-back capped sessions, but a full listing Friday cleared him of a designation ahead of this past Sunday's win at Houston. This time around, he's followed a similar regimen through two practice reports, meaning Friday's version may do the same for a Week 12 matchup with the Falcons.
