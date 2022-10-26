Thomas (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
It's a step forward after three missed games and three weeks of no practice. The Commanders have used John Bates, Cole Turner (concussion) and Armani Rogers at tight end in Thomas' absence, with all besides Rogers having injury issues of their own in recent weeks.
