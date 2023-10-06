Thomas brought in nine of 11 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 40-20 loss to the Bears on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.

The veteran tight end was in vintage form during a game in which Sam Howell was forced to put the ball up 51 times, leading the Commanders in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Thomas' lost fumble didn't lead to any Bears points, and his catch total for the night actually matched the one he came in with for the entire season. With his first big game of the campaign under his belt, Thomas will next take aim at the Falcons in a Week 6 road matchup on Sunday, Oct. 15.