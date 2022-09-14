Thomas secured three of six targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 28-22 win over Jacksonville.

Thomas was encouragingly involved on offense in his return from an ACL tear, especially considering that no other tight end saw more than one target. The veteran TE will continue to operate as one the top receiving options for Carson Wentz alongside wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. He will look to score his first touchdown of the year Week 2 at Detroit.