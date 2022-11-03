Thomas (calf) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Though Thomas didn't take a step forward from Wednesday in terms of practice activity, the fact that he was on the field for consecutive days bodes well for his chances of being able to play Sunday against the Vikings. In his return from a three-game absence in the Commanders' Week 8 win over the Colts, Thomas started and played 56 percent of Washington's offense snaps but went without a target.
