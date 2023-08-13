Thomas (calf) won't practice Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas has missed over a week of training camp now, including Washington's preseason opener Friday, due to a calf injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the Commanders did add Kaden Smith to their tight end group Sunday for extra depth, which suggests Thomas isn't on the verge of suiting up any time soon.
More News
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Won't play Friday•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Bothered by calf strain•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Held to 16 yards in finale•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Racks up six catches•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Draws eight targets•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Catches one pass in loss•