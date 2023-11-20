Thomas recorded five receptions on eight targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Giants. He also lost a fumble.

Thomas tied for second on the team in receptions with Terry McLaurin. He made good use of the opportunity by topping 50 receiving yards for the third time this season, due in large part to a 29-yard reception late in the first quarter. However, Thomas also contributed to some of the team's misfortune on the scoreboard, as his fumble led directly to a Giants touchdown. In addition, all three of his uncaught targets were intercepted. Despite those miscues, Thomas should remain a key part of the offense in Week 12 against Dallas, as he has seen at least five targets in five consecutive games.