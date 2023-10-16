Thomas caught his lone target for a two-yard gain in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
Thomas saw at least three targets in each of his previous four games this year, including 11 the week before in a loss to Chicago. He should see multiple targets Week 7 against the Giants but isn't an especially trustworthy fantasy option even after a solid start to the season.
