Thomas was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a rib injury.
Knee and calf issues so far have impacted Thomas' listing on injury reports this season, so a new health concern is inhibiting him on the practice field to kick off Week 11 prep. He'll have a pair of sessions to get back to full Thursday and Friday before the Commanders potentially tab him with a designation for Sunday's game in Houston.
