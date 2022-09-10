John Keim of ESPN.com relays that he's been told that Thomas (knee) -- who is listed as questionable by the Commanders -- is ready to play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The tight end, who is bouncing back from knee surgery that he underwent back on Dec. 17, was limited at practice this week, but appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If Thomas does suit up, it remains to be seen how much of a workload he might see in Week 1, with John Bates also in the mix, along with Armani Rogers and possibly Cole Turner (hamstring).