Thomas (calf), who is listed as questionable, is considered a true game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thomas' status will come down to how he feels in pregame warmups, so the final word on his availability will be made roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Thomas is unavailable, John Bates will step into the top role at tight end, with Armani Rogers also available for pass-catching reps.