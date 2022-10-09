Thomas (calf) is a true game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Thomas' status will come down to how he feels in pre-game warmups, so the final word on his availability will be made roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Thomas is unavailable, John Bates will stand to step into the top role at tight end, with Armani Rogers also available for pass catching reps.
More News
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Added to injury report•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Inefficient with five receptions•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Held to five yards•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Scores first TD of season•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Sees six targets Week 1•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Back in action Sunday•