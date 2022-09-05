Thomas (knee) said Monday he's uncertain whether he will suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jaguars, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas said he's working towards retaking the field "this week or next," so it's also possible Week 2 against Detroit could be his return target. The tight end is recovering from a torn left ACL, but he avoided starting the season on IR and thus looks to have fair chance of missing less than four games. John Bates (calf) and Cole Turner (hamstring) have also been nursing lingering injuries, Washington may not have much depth to fall back on if Thomas can't participate in the season opener.